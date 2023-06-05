 Skip to content

Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 5 June 2023

Version 1.8.4

Version 1.8.4

Build 11397162

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Fixed some translations that were missing or misplaced in the code, removed some now-unneeded translations.
  • Fixed the yes/no UI for a new prompt added in ren'Py 8.1.0

