- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed some translations that were missing or misplaced in the code, removed some now-unneeded translations.
- Fixed the yes/no UI for a new prompt added in ren'Py 8.1.0
Demon King Domination: Deluxe Edition update for 5 June 2023
Version 1.8.4
