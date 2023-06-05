Daily Update

Adjustment of some build related controls
The building list panel has added some selection buttons for more intuitive and easy to understand building interactions. In addition to clicking on the build button and clicking on the map, you can click on the select button here and then click on the map.
Characters increase the chance of wandering and avoid gathering in the same grid more often
Increased frequency of character store items
Added translation related to blueprint
Added translation for seeding ratio
bag button can toggle whether to show the bag panel or not now
