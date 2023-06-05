 Skip to content

UnderSupernova update for 5 June 2023

Daily Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11397131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustment of some build related controls

The building list panel has added some selection buttons for more intuitive and easy to understand building interactions. In addition to clicking on the build button and clicking on the map, you can click on the select button here and then click on the map.

Characters increase the chance of wandering and avoid gathering in the same grid more often

Increased frequency of character store items

Added translation related to blueprint

Added translation for seeding ratio

bag button can toggle whether to show the bag panel or not now

