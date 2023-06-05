 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Search update for 5 June 2023

Bug fixes/user feedback improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11397080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes!
-Med kit achievement tracks now
-Settings menu and pause menu cannot be enabled at the same time
-Cursor is locked to one screen for users with multiple screens
-Fast travel page is now enabled for all users by default
-Enemies can no longer attack when NPC dialogs are active
-Devil's pit is now marked on the mini map

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234791 Depot 2234791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link