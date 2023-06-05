Bug fixes!
-Med kit achievement tracks now
-Settings menu and pause menu cannot be enabled at the same time
-Cursor is locked to one screen for users with multiple screens
-Fast travel page is now enabled for all users by default
-Enemies can no longer attack when NPC dialogs are active
-Devil's pit is now marked on the mini map
Bug fixes/user feedback improvements
