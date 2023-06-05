 Skip to content

Across The Void update for 5 June 2023

Patch 6/5/23 - Changes

Patch 6/5/23 - Changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Changed all enemies except bosses to apply different levels of chance when choosing to perform a range attack. This will cause the enemies to pause for 1-3 seconds before attempting another range attack.
  • Changed the way Big Chests spawn Gold. From now on they will only spawn one Gold a piece but the Gold values will be roughly the same if not in some cases more Gold than before.
  • Added a new skill "Charged Debris". This unlocks once you invest into "Rock Toss".
  • Changed the way inventory is sorted. It now sorts all items into their rarity first and then sorts those by level.
  • Added an option to disable Gold particles from spawning in the advanced settings menu. This should save you from frames in Endless mode.

