Patch 6/5/23 - Changes

Changes
- Changed all enemies except bosses to apply different levels of chance when choosing to perform a range attack. This will cause the enemies to pause for 1-3 seconds before attempting another range attack.
- Changed the way Big Chests spawn Gold. From now on they will only spawn one Gold a piece but the Gold values will be roughly the same if not in some cases more Gold than before.
- Added a new skill "Charged Debris". This unlocks once you invest into "Rock Toss".
- Changed the way inventory is sorted. It now sorts all items into their rarity first and then sorts those by level.
- Added an option to disable Gold particles from spawning in the advanced settings menu. This should save you from frames in Endless mode.
Changed files in this update