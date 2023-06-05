Update 1.10: Steam Engines and more!

Version 1.10 brings improvements and new features for Blocks Tracks Trains!
- Vehicle base configurator: Completely reworked the vehicle system to allow players to change the configuration: sizes from 2m to 24m; single, double, triple axle; modern, classic and steam engine style wheels; up to 3 bogies per vehicle; toggle bumpers and coupling arms.
- Pre-made models for popular steam locomotive bases: 2-4-2 and 4-6-4. Extensible up to 6-8-6.
- Vehicle copy/paste, and Steam Workshop import/export
- Smoke and steam emitters
- Dirt roads
- Invisible train tracks
- Bigger maps, and completely flat maps
- Screenshot mode (hide UI), improved Depth-of-Field effect
- Map duplication and renaming
- Improved map loading speed
- A ton of minor bugfixes :)
Changed files in this update