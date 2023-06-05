 Skip to content

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 5 June 2023

Update 1.10: Steam Engines and more!

Build 11397065

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.10 brings improvements and new features for Blocks Tracks Trains!

  • Vehicle base configurator: Completely reworked the vehicle system to allow players to change the configuration: sizes from 2m to 24m; single, double, triple axle; modern, classic and steam engine style wheels; up to 3 bogies per vehicle; toggle bumpers and coupling arms.
  • Pre-made models for popular steam locomotive bases: 2-4-2 and 4-6-4. Extensible up to 6-8-6.
  • Vehicle copy/paste, and Steam Workshop import/export
  • Smoke and steam emitters
  • Dirt roads
  • Invisible train tracks
  • Bigger maps, and completely flat maps
  • Screenshot mode (hide UI), improved Depth-of-Field effect
  • Map duplication and renaming
  • Improved map loading speed
  • A ton of minor bugfixes :)

