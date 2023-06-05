Major Update - Added Cups, Player Search, New Training System, Reset

Hi everyone

There has been a major update at the start of this month including a gamewide reset. This is a major update that touches pretty much all areas of the game but some of the headline changes include:

The transfer system has seen a complete overhaul. Players will now undergo an auction process when they enter the transfer market. After which if nobody bids for them they will be instantly purchasable by anyone in the game. A player search feature has been added to help you scour over the many, many thousands of players that will now be available to you to find and buy!

The league system has also seen a complete overhaul. Clubs are now split into 16 team leagues with the top 4 getting promoted and the bottom 4 getting relegated each season.

Cups have also been added to the game. The top 4 in each of the top division leagues now qualify for the Sans Pareil Cup (a cup with a group phase and then KO rounds) the following season, the winner of which will be crowned top dog. There are also a variety of other cups being added, including a Youth Cup (for the very best youth teams), League Cups (one for each league), and a Cup Holders’ Cup (for the winners of each of the League Cups).

The Training System has been improved. Players will now each earn Development Points when playing matches. These points can be spent to reveal attributes on the “B” training options, to add/change positions of players, and to hasten their recovery from injury.

As we are at the tail end of the Early Access cycle now, a full reset of the game has happened in preparation for the leadup to the official game launch.

Major Update Changelog:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/468070/discussions/1/3842179619564672703/

Major Update FAQ:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/468070/discussions/1/3842179619564693071/