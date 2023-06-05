Update, Version 20230605

English

[Lost in the Sand]You can now progress the story by directly attacking and defeating the Royal Guard Captain. (This is the only option if you didn't find and investigate the secret path Beneath the Sphinx)

[Lost in the Sand]Added a new document: An Aten Cultist's Journal #4 (That shall also explain why the Royal Guard Captain has some suicidal tendencies when he fights you.)

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】你现在可以通过直接攻击并击败皇家护卫队长的方式来继续剧情。（如果你之前没在狮身人面像的密室里找到并调查那条秘密路线的话，这个是唯一的选项。）

【迷失于沙粒中】加入了新文档：一名阿腾教徒的日志 #4 （这顺便能解释为什么皇家守卫队长在和你作战的时候有一种自杀性的倾向。）

