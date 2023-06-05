 Skip to content

The Price Of Flesh update for 5 June 2023

TPOF Stability Update

Build 11396975 · Last edited by Wendy

Minor Update to TPOF:

  • Renpy has been updated from 7.4 to 8.0, hopefully this will improve performance
  • Ice and Blood overlay transitions have been simplified [ old code was hacky and unstable ]
  • Added in persistent saves throughout to prevent players from losing progress if their game closes improperly [ closing a laptop without shutting the game down, losing power, game crashes, etc ]

Please let me know on twitter @HumanGatobob if you experience crashing or an error due to this update- the Renpy update required some code fixes <3

Changed files in this update

