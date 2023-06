This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you curious about our next tables? Would You like to know more? Join the Pinball FX Jeopardy on our Discord tomorrow, June 6 at 5:30 PM BST / 9:30 AM PDT to play a quiz with Linne to get clues about our next tables and see one of them on our Twitch channel.

Join the Pinball FX Discord here!



Once the quiz is over, head over to our Twitch channel to see the next Williams table coming to the game!

See you there!