- Fixes an issue with daily challenges in Firefight Versus
- Displays an indicator when there is one enemy left in Firefight
- Turrets are now detachable
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 5 June 2023
Update 3.80
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
