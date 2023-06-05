 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 5 June 2023

Update 3.80

  • Fixes an issue with daily challenges in Firefight Versus
  • Displays an indicator when there is one enemy left in Firefight
  • Turrets are now detachable
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

