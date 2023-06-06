Update v1.1.1 - Now Available

Hey everyone,

It’s James, Brand Community Manager at 505 Games – yep, me again.

As I mentioned, in our last blog, updates have begun to roll out last week across all platforms and from today you will see further updates coming to Steam and GOG players.

Epic Games’ players don’t worry. Updates are still cooking, and we’ll be able to give you more information when we have it.

For the most part, all platform updates will be addressing stability and balancing reports as well as fixing a few things that the team have been working on just before launch - however we have been able to add in a number of fixes that the community have pointed us towards– including, improving how skill countdowns work, removing the cooldown altogether from Overwatch and rebalancing some of your heroes Skill Decks. Thank you for all your reports so far.

Additionally, we’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure that all your feedback is taken into consideration for future updates and addressed.

Thanks for playing.

Miasma Chronicles: PC (Steam and GOG 1.1.1) Patch Notes – June 6th

BALANCING

Updated difficulty descriptions to be much clearer – English only. Localised lines are coming in the next update.

Cooldown rules are changes on Narrative and Standard modes. Cooldowns are reset after each combat encounter.

Made enemies in Light Tactical have fairer chance at missing the player.

Skill Deck Rebalance: Jade

Movement stat increases reduced in cost by 1

Hunter Passive cost reduced by 1

Crowd Pleaser cost reduced by 1

Battle cry cost reduced by 1

Skill Deck Rebalance: Elvis

Deflector Passive reduced by 1

Second Miasma Slot reduced by 1

Skill Deck Rebalance: Diggs

Counter Punch reduced by 2

Acrobat reduced by 1

Skill Deck Rebalance: Bha Mahdi

Acrobat reduced by 1

Fluidity (low cover = high cover) reduced by 1

STABILITY / BUG FIXES

Fix for Diggs becoming stuck in animation during wall break.

Blurry Keypad textured made clearer

MISC