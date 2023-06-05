 Skip to content

Out of Orbit Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com

  • Recalibrated activation area Pal-8000.

  • Fixed various typos.

  • Water Dispenser now craftable.

  • Chair now craftable.

  • Uranium Nuclear power station now craftable.

  • Don't lose momentum while inventory is open.

  • Scaffold floor sprite speed set to 0.

  • Fixed potential game crash while being detained.

  • Unlocked items remain unlocked after loading file.

  • Adjust wall sprite while in build mode.

  • Fixed broken floor exploit.

  • POD shows exact distance.

  • Added more experiments to gain science points.

  • Close screen when hacking failed.

  • Storage crate drops inventory when destroyed.

  • Autosave enabled.

  • Might corrupt save files

  • might require reinstallation

Cheers,
Bryan

