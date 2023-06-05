Patch 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11396740 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 15:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello, mercenaries!

It's time for a patch!

Today, we are increasing the stash size to make it easier for you to manage your items, and we have also made some interface improvements to enhance readability in multiple languages.

And most importantly: weapon chips now provide ammunition recipes. So there's no longer a need for unnecessary exploits.

Changelog:

Interface has been redesigned to improve readability of text elements in different languages.

Stash size has been tripled.

Finding a weapon recipe will now also unlock the recipe for basic ammunition for that weapon.

Added the ability to move into unexplored areas using arrow keys (the character will turn in the direction of movement).

Fixed several bugs related to items disappearing from the stash.

Fixed a game crash when attempting to discard an item into the void when the ship's stash is full.

Removed the ability to interact with doors through the context menu while sprinting.

Fixed missing section descriptions on the character class screen in some localizations.

Fixed the display of technical text in the Info Terminal.

Fixed the restart of ambient audio in space mode when opening any window.

Fixed a bug where enemy PMC could continue shooting from a weapon located in an amputated limb.

Fixed the ability to interact with weapons during reloading using Ctrl-click or the context menu.

Localization fixes: corrected incorrect translations in the Japanese localization.

Add Quasimorph to your wishlist.

We'll be back this week with news about the new demo, so stay tuned!

Don't forget to share your experiences in the Steam community and on our Discord.