Update 0.2.1ag is live for Rogue Trader Beta!
Changelog (Beware of possible spoilers below!):
- Fixed an issue, where players couldn't start Jae's quest from her dialogue, if they earlier refused to help her on Footfall or chose the "I need to think" dialogue option.
- Fixed an issue where Ulfar had the voice of Heinrix;
- It’s no longer possible to start an unfinished dialogue in a secret room on Dargonus;
- Fixed a dialogue loop in the Arena in Act III, which blocked further progress;
- In dialogue with Idira on the bridge, some dialogue options appeared incorrectly, blocking access to multiple other dialogue options - fixed;
- Ram now properly does damage in space combat.
