Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Update 0.2.1ag is live for Rogue Trader Beta

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1ag is live for Rogue Trader Beta!

Changelog (Beware of possible spoilers below!):

  • Fixed an issue, where players couldn't start Jae's quest from her dialogue, if they earlier refused to help her on Footfall or chose the "I need to think" dialogue option.
  • Fixed an issue where Ulfar had the voice of Heinrix;
  • It’s no longer possible to start an unfinished dialogue in a secret room on Dargonus;
  • Fixed a dialogue loop in the Arena in Act III, which blocked further progress;
  • In dialogue with Idira on the bridge, some dialogue options appeared incorrectly, blocking access to multiple other dialogue options - fixed;
  • Ram now properly does damage in space combat.

