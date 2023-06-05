SEEKER: QUEST - PATCH #1 NOTES (First boss fight)
PLEASE NOTICE: All progress will be wiped within this update to update the base data.
ADDITIONS
- Added first version of the Boss Fight: Leer Norzu (There is now some place holder scenes to show the collected story items. Will be updated later)
- New Spirit -character: Darkspirit (Can be found from the Spirit Steppes)
- Added simple quit game -functionality (From Village)
- Added data reset button to (new) main menu (This button will restart the game and clear all saved data. Can be handy if you want to restart the game, or encounter some other bug which makes the game unplayable or such)
- Added Discord button to Main Menu and Village -scene
- Added "Building info" window for each Village building (to be continued)
POLISH
- Added Abyss Portal to village (no functionality yet)
- Polished Watch Tower building graphics
FIXES
- Fixed some energy bar visuals (Not showing energy amount properly in some cases)
- Fixed Ghario -character size - was set three times smaller than rest of the characters
Changed files in this update