Update 1.4.0 + Tank Mechanic Simulator - Shermans DLC Release!

Dear mechanics!

Tank Mechanic Simulator - Shermans DLC is finally here!

The DLC includes iconic tanks such as the M4A1 Sherman (Early production), M4 Sherman (Mid production), M4A2 Sherman (Late production), M4A3E2 Sherman Jumbo, and T34 Calliope. These tanks come equipped with new engines, including the Wright Continental R-975-C1, General Motors 6046, and Ford GAA, adding to the authenticity and realism of the game. Additionally, the DLC introduces a new gearbox, the Spicer Synchro Mesh Gearbox, which can be used for all these tanks. Each of the vehicles has been painstakingly recreated on the basis of the collected technical documentation. The interiors have been nicely detailed with radios, dashboards and more removable parts.

Stream with Developers! 06.06.2023 at 3 PM (CEST)

We are also firing up a devstream, which you will be able to watch on our steampage!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1065400/Tank_Mechanic_Simulator__Shermans_DLC/

Join us right now! (06.06.2023 3 PM CEST) You can ask us any questions about the Tank Mechanic Simulator or our second project - Tank Squad!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1498130/Tank_Squad/

Discounts!

To celebrate the release of our second DLC, we have prepared discounts for our community on 06.06.2023. At 7 PM CEST, you can get our games with discount up to -71% off!

Together with the DLC release, we are also releasing an update. You can find the changelog below:

Major changes:

Upgrade Unity engine from 2018 to 2021

Shermans DLC2 release

Dynamic Occlusion Culling system

Quicker level loading times

Adjustable scale for museum collectables (with letters N and M when interacting with them in the museum)

Added:

New achievement supporting DLC2 tanks

New Enviro Sky profiles on Proving grounds & extractions

Extraction time of day set to 24 minutes

Player colliders for vanilla tanks - better performance

Enviro Sky commands to use (~) on Proving Grounds & Extraction

■ envirousevolumeclouds 0 or 1

■ envirousevolumelighting 0 or 1

■ envirouseaurora 0 or 1

■ envirousedistanceblur 0 or 1

■ envirousefog 0 or 1

■ envirousemoonshafts 0 or 1

■ envirousesunshafts 0 or 1

■ envirouseparticleclouds 0 or 1

■ envirouseflatclouds 0 or 1

Fixed:

Dark spots on terrains on Proving grounds

Clearance value after digging a tank with a shovel was 100% and reset after summoning heavy mining equipment

IS-2 - One of the screw of guide roller support element is misaligned

KV-2 - Player reports that there is misspelling on the museum stand

KV-2 - One of the screw of guide roller support element is misaligned

M10 Wolverine - Ball bearing A position

The Bug Report screen does not accept "_"

Various fixes for MacOS support

Critical error related with paint room and warehouse second level

Error related with invisible meshes of tank elements in Museum ande Yard

Improved:

M4A3E8 Sherman

M10 Wolverine

Thanks and have a good one!

DeGenerals



