Patch 0.5.1 | Major Update

Bandits, level 5 reputation, more variation in raid locations and many more in update 0.5.1.

What is new:

New Enemies: Bandits

During combat, they engage in conversations, coordinate with each other, and react to the player's actions. For the update, over 200 situational lines and dialogues were recorded, featuring numerous references and jokes for fans of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Metro, and Escape From Tarkov game series.

Level 5 reputation is now available in raids, new quests have been added to unlock it. Level 5 equipment:

Throwing knives : one well-aimed throw immediately kills an unsuspecting enemy (can be found in a raid)

: one well-aimed throw immediately kills an unsuspecting enemy (can be found in a raid) Antirad : Allows you to enter radiation areas without hazmat suit (can be found in raid)

: Allows you to enter radiation areas without hazmat suit (can be found in raid) Compass for Watch: Indicates the direction of the raid's exit

for Watch: Indicates the direction of the raid's exit Metal Detector for Watch: Helps you to avoid missing valuable loot

for Watch: Helps you to avoid missing valuable loot Secure Container for Backpack: Items inside the container are not lost when you die

Please note that there are currently no new guns at the 5th reputation level. This is due to further rebalance and reshuffle all the equipment. So, SVD will become a level 5 weapon, AK - the 3rd, and on the second will appear a new one. In addition to the 2nd and 3rd levels will also be added a few new pistols.

A new scrap made wristwatch . The wristwatch displays the current local time by default

. The wristwatch displays the current local time by default New loot : a dozen new items

: a dozen new items New rooms, corridors, staircases, stashes and exits for procedural generation: the variability of raid locations has been increased significantly

New enemy variation: black moles (these species are larger, faster, and tougher than their counterparts)

(these species are larger, faster, and tougher than their counterparts) Hideout Stash upgrade (second tab for items)

(second tab for items) Catalog with a description of all items in the store

with a description of all items in the store At high reputation levels in raids, you can now encounter an EMP anomaly that that disable all electronic devices

In raids with spiders, some doors can now be closed by spider cocoons, they can be burned using a Molotov cocktail or blown up. Each of these rooms is guaranteed to contain an army crate with high quality loot

In raids with bandits, you can run into a trap. Watch your step carefully!

Ammo can now be transferred from one ammo box to another

Ammo can now be transferred from mag to ammo box

The cartridge that was ejected when checking the chamber can now be picked up and inserted back into the magazine or put into the box

Broken gas mask can now be replaced by finding a new one

Sapper's armor now has an extra slot for meds on the arm

You can now pick up the phones

Bonfires can now be extinguished by shooting the kettle/pot placed on them

Spider raids now have torches hanging on the walls

Beeps have been added to indicate the start and end of a training session in the shooting range. Added a short delay before the first target appears

Additional hints added to the second chapter of the story to pass the section where you need to burn spider cocoons

Enlarged backpack tabs can now be switched with the X/A button

Added new information window to the main menu, telling about the latest important changes in the game

In the main menu, similar to the in-game menu, height adjustment was added

Several new items have been added to the tutorial

Changes:

The top inventory slots now always follow the head rotation one by one. This will make it easier to access your knife, lighter, backpack, and main weapon

Subtitles now also follow your head and are always in front of your eyes

You can now stow items in the backpack by both shoulders. Text in the tutorial has been adjusted accordingly

You can now only pick up objects at a distance within your field of view. This will eliminate the problem of accidental grabbing

Haptic feedback has been added to notify you when you can pick up an item from a distance

Magazines and boxes in a raid now spawn with a random amount of ammo (but not less than half)

Greatly increased the maximum possible size of a raid location. Locations will increase in size with each new reputation level

Algorithm of raid location generation improved, average loading time was decreased

Enemy type in a raid is now changes regularly (no more than 2 raids with the same enemy type in a row)

Reworked the slide animations for all weapons. No longer feels like it doesn't move at all when firing

Turning on the flashlight or laser on the weapon now makes the player visible in the dark

When firing a weapon that is not silenced, the player also becomes momentarily visible in the dark

Hazmat suit now makes you more visible

Ignited molotov cocktail no longer explodes automatically after 30 seconds

Ignited molotov and dynamite can no longer be placed in the backpack

Changed the save notification on checkpoints. A small floppy disk icon will now appear instead of the text on the watch

Cigarette now smolders a little longer

Turned down Uncle Serezha's detector volume

The inventory scheme now shows the ability to store throwables on the belt

You can now extinguish a kerosene lamp by shooting it

Slightly changed the sound design of the raid location. New sounds have been added. In raids with bandits the soundscape sounds less intimidating

The appearance of the missing stalker, wanted on the third quest, has been slightly modified

Slightly changed design of the raid loading tunnel

Slightly changed design of one of raid location types

Computer buttons will no longer activate when not being looked at to prevent accidental pressing

Slightly changed the sound of the pistol slider

The briefcase in the first chapter of the story can no longer be taken out of the backpack after placing it there, to the point where it needs to be done.

Insurance is now additionally highlighted when it must be taken from the wall

For the impatient: now you can interrupt the initial briefing of Uncle Serezha by taking the insurance from the start

Missing stalker on the 3rd quest is now guaranteed to appear on the 3rd raid

The number of mutants in quest 4 increased (from 5 to 6). Quest is now given when returning to the hideout, not immediately in the raid

Decreased the number of bulbs for 5th quest (from 6 to 5)

Decreased the number of mutants for 8th quest (from 10 to 8)

Raid Mode description changed

Increased grip area of the AI-2 syringe

Increased grip area of gun's sliders

Increased grip area of gas mask filter on corpses

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug with wasting two cartridges at once when firing Makarov

Fixed a bug with discarding an extra cartridge when releasing the slide by hand

Fixed bug with selling guns, when they drop on the floor in the shop

Fixed bug with fast filling the magazine with cartridges through shaking. The magazines are now filled with ammo faster by default

Fixed the "exit from body" exploit that allowed going through walls. The screen is now dimmed, and the ability to turn and grab items is disabled

Revolver reloading is now possible again on HTC Vive controllers

You can no longer take the magazine from a sold gun

Fixed a bug with the appearance of extra attachments on the weapon after loading into a raid

Fixed subtitles inconsistency with some Uncle Serehza's lines

Fixed bug with huge syringe cap

It is now 100% impossible to remove the cap from syringes without holding them in your hand

Fixed several visual bugs in the second chapter of the story

Fixed bug with duplicate container when passing it at the end of the first chapter of the story

Fixed monsters navigating through corridors that form a loop

Fixed a bug with negative timer time on the watch

Fixed a bug with the incorrect position of the flamethrower storage slot in the second chapter of the story when using left-handed mode

Fixed a bug where a magazine inserted into a weapon was considered found in a raid and counted in the stats

Fixed a bug with the appearance of an improved gas mask in the tutorial

Fixed untimely playback of the generator hint in the first chapter of the story

Fixed a bug with infinite reloading of the Saiga underbarrel grenade launcher

Fixed premature disabling of music and railcar sounds when loading in a raid

Fixed the collision of the safe's key. Fixed an issue with putting the key in the backpack by throwing it over your shoulder

Fixed collision of some objects in the second chapter of the story

Fixed a bug with the inability to pass through the vent with the teleport at the end of chapter 2 of the story

Fixed a bug with fog not working correctly in chapter 2 when teleporting

Fixed a bug with the disappearance of loot when you throw two items behind your back at the same time if there's only one free slot left in your backpack

