1.8p4 Update / June Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- fixed dropdown menus not working properly if a Switch Pro Controller is connected to the system
May 2023 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2973381066
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2972859631
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2976125732
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2977705643
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2973788942
June 2023 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Swinging Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update