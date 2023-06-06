1.8p4 Update / June Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 11396588 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 07:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

fixed dropdown menus not working properly if a Switch Pro Controller is connected to the system

May 2023 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2973381066

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2972859631

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2976125732

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2977705643

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2973788942

June 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Swinging Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.