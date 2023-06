Share · View all patches · Build 11396582 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 14:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an error that caused the player to disappear if the game was paused right at the start in Expeditions.

Fixed an error that did not allow changing the music in level 3 of Expeditions.

In the new mode, visual elements were added to give more life to the stage.

Also, when the player destroys a base, the remaining ones will be more resistant, making it more consistent with the level increase.