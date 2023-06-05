Patch notes 5 June 2023

I've been fixing bugs like crazy the last few days. And today I finally had a chance to work on a couple of requested features. Here's what's new:
- Real-Time with Pause mode (also known as RTwP). When you have the Action Menu visible, the game pauses. You can enable this by opening the console with ~ or F1, then type in "SetPauseGameWhenActionMenuOpen true" and press enter. Please give it a try and tell me what you think!
- Action Menu appears wherever your mouse is. To enable this, open the console with ~ or F1. Type in "SetActionMenuUnderMouse true" and press enter. Please give this a try too and tell me what you think.
- Smoother and slower camera Z movement when your character jumps onto or down from an obstacle.
- Fixed a few on-screen errors that appeared during level transitions in a few places.
- Smoother teleports throughout Sunrise Falls, with a camera fade-in.
- Much higher drop rate for plain feathers among low-level bird enemies. This should make the related quest much easier to complete.
