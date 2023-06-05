Fixes and Tinkers Update. 1.0.5 OUT NOW!

Hey folks!

We've been working hard behind the scenes on an update which makes the game more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, especially new players! 1.0.5 makes the game more intuitive and easier to understand, without sacrificing any of the depth and complexity that we think makes Wildfrost so challenging and fun.

For players looking for fresh content and new challenges, we’d also like to double confirm that we’ll be adding more in the coming months. Check out our handy roadmap below to see what we have in store and gear up to embark on new adventures and face new challenges in the world of Wildfrost! 🃏🌨️

Fixes and Tinkers update - v1.0.5 (Live now!):

Turn Order Eye Button

When pressed, this button will show the order in which cards in battle will act. This will help new players read the battle order more easily and plan moves accordingly.

**



Improved Tutorial**

We’ve extended the tutorial to include the following: moving companions, enemy special attacks, crown interactions and much more. We hope these changes will help onboarding for new players and be a helpful reminder for those who start new save files.



2 New Enemies!

Gogong will appear in early battles to teach the player about Smackback and Reaction effects.

Minimoko replaces the Makokos in the Infernoko boss battle, to make this battle’s difficulty more in line with the Bamboozle boss battle.



Battle-Specific Map Icons

Every battle now features a unique icon and name, allowing you to see which battle you’ll be coming up against, and switch around your Companions and Crowns before the battle to prepare accordingly.

Treasure Skip Button

You can now leave a treasure event without taking an item. This has been a highly requested option from players, so it’s now possible in the game (:

Card Balance Changes:

Hazeblazer: +Health, damages self instead of allies

Firefist: +Health & -Counter

Mini Mika: +Counter

Fizzle: -Health

Biji: +Health

Devicro: +Health

Van Jun: effect changed: Add +2 Attack and +2 Health to all summoned allies

Ice Dice: effect changed: Apply 1 Block to a random ally, Apply 1 Block to a random enemy

Soulbound Skulls: Add Soulbound to an ally, add Soulbound to a random enemy. Soulbound now only activates on sacrifice

Bom Barrel: has Barrage instead of ‘Hits all Enemies’

B.I.N.K: effect reduced to 2

Krono: effect changed: Only affects crowned allies in the row

Krono: Moved to general pool (can be found by all Tribes)

Woolly Drek: -Attack

Bigfoot: Barrage instead of Aimless, -Health, -Attack

Smog: +Counter

Ice Forge: effect reduced to 2

Spike Wall: -Scrap & -Attack

Grumps: -Health

Marrow: -Teeth

Durian Charm: -Attack

Recycle Charm: +Attack, can no longer be put on units



Other Changes:

Shade Clay no longer copies Crown

Improve inconsistencies between Monch & Woolly Drek effect text

New Absorb keyword for Woolly Drek to better explain its effect

Improved popup text for Counter, Reaction & Snow

Improved status effect tooltip text colours

Non-target cards (e.g. Pombomb) will show which cards they will hit

Final Boss battles have less Teeth

Final Boss enemies' stats are boosted less if they have Charms

Lowered Ritual challenge requirements

Lumin Goop & Broken Vase can now be found in Gnome Traveller & Charm Merchant events

Bug Fixes:

Fixed being able to use non-Crown cards during Crown phase:

This interaction allowed players to draw new cards and play them for free before the battle starts, and was not intended to be a part of the game (sorry, Mini Mika enjoyers...)

This interaction allowed players to draw new cards and play them for free before the battle starts, and was not intended to be a part of the game (sorry, Mini Mika enjoyers...) Fixed Broken Vase or Lumin Goop sometimes not showing up

Fixed issues with non-target cards (e.g. Pombomb) not returning to hand properly

Fixed Berry Blade not healing sometimes

Fixed being unable to recall Ink'd Hogheaded/Spark units

Fixed Durian Charm not removing certain effects

Fixed Durian Charm removing status effects as well as effects

Fixed Japanese translation errors

Fixed Faith not working on Shade Wisp & Blank Mask

Fixed Vesta taking double damage from Teeth

Fixed Bombom instantly taking double damage when gaining Demonize from Gok

Fixed issues with reserving duplicate companions

Fixed Heartforge effect occurring while in hand

Fixed being able to buy duplicate charms from the merchant

Fixed Frostbite Shard removing "half health" effect from Frost Guardian

That’s it for now! We hope you enjoy the improvements :) If you want to join the conversation as it happens, come[join our Discord](discord.gg/wildfrost) and chat with fellow Gnome-enjoyers.

Until next time!

Will & Gaz