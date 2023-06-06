 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elypse update for 6 June 2023

Patch Note 1.0.11 - SteamDeck

Share · View all patches · Build 11396320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone 📢

I hope you're doing good.
Hot Chili Games is coming back with yet another patch to resolve Steamdeck compatibility.
The game runs now smoothly on Steamdeck.

⚙️Patch Note 1.0.11⚙️

Steam deck compatibility

Cheers,
Hot Chili Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1725341 Depot 1725341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link