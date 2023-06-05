 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 5 June 2023

[Book of Yog] Hotfix Notice of June 5th

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Commanders:

We performed a hofix of the client on June 5th, Beijing time, and fixed the following issue:

  1. Fix the issue of incorrect display of Heart of Summon Rank Rewards

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Book of Yog Team

Changed files in this update

依盖之书 Beta Test x64 Depot 1097435
  • Loading history…
依盖之书 Development x64 Depot 1097436
  • Loading history…
