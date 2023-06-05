[Book of Yog] Hotfix Notice of June 5th

Dear Commanders:
We performed a hofix of the client on June 5th, Beijing time, and fixed the following issue:
- Fix the issue of incorrect display of Heart of Summon Rank Rewards
Thank you for your understanding and support.
Book of Yog Team
