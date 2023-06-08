Yes, Your Grace Sequel is here!

Attention all kings, queens and monarchs! IT’S FINALLY HERE!! We are over the moon to announce the long-awaited sequel to your favourite medieval dad simulator! Dust off your crown and get ready for Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall, a brand-new cinematic kingdom management RPG. Be immersed in the 2.5D pixel art style, explore new gameplay elements and try holding back your tears as your beloved characters face new challenges!

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall will continue the story of the royal family of Davern. Play as Eryk, whose Kingdom is yet again on the brink of collapse. Get ready to lose yourself in a world full of Slavic myths and creatures, make crucial but gut-wrenching decisions, overcome hardships together with your family and stay alert as there is always someone eyeing your throne.

But hold on tight! It’s not just the cinematic visuals and captivating story that will keep you playing turn after turn. Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall will include brand-new management gameplay that will challenge your strategic prowess. A randomised queue of petitioners will always keep you on your toes, and with more than one solution to satisfy each character, you’ll never run out of options. Keeping your resources balanced will prove more challenging, but worry not - you’ll have an Advisor by your side who’ll always remind you - not everyone has the Kingdom’s best interest at heart…

Are you brave enough to step into Eryk’s shoes again?

