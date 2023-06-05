 Skip to content

Picma - Picture Enigmas update for 5 June 2023

Micro patch b0.21a

Build 11396039

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This tiny update fixes an annoying editor bug that a few reported.

If you find any issues please let us know and we'll do our best to get them fixed!

💖 Eduardo & Isabel

