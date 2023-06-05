Patch v33.10

//misc changes
- The Compendium related "save.dat" data has now been separated into its own save file called "save_compendium.dat" (just to help narrow down the save deletion issue).
- Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.
- Mausoleum Awakens - New Game Forever: You can now save your run between loops and reload it if you die or exit the game (note loaded runs won't submit a score to the online leaderboard though).
- Castle Conquest - Stage 12 Dungeon Lift map: The layout has been tweaked (as hiding in the far side made it a bit easy). There's now 4 contraption spots which are usually taken up by Pots and up to 2 Treasure Chests. There's now a chance enemies can fall closer to you than normal (to keep you on your toes).
- A Custodian Champion enemy has been added. In Castle Conquest he'll show up in Stage 11. In Necrotic Skirmishes he'll show up instead of a regular Champion if the timer is beyond 9 minutes, and a special pink version will now show instead of the King Guard (this is just since the Guard are hard to spot in the crowd).
- Voodoo Shaman class: A new meta has been added called 'Sinfulus Witches' which allows them summon a Deamonic Witch without need of a Hero Soul pickup, and they don't count towards the Deamon minion cap (max 3).
- Voodoo Shaman class - Roots Growen meta: This has been merged into the 'Occultis Agonia' meta where instead of creating tangle roots upon each boneraise it will now create the roots when you are hurt (this change is just to make room for the 'Sinfulus Witches' meta).
- Ravenous Ravine map - Necrotic Skirmishes: Greatly increased the amount of 'Burly Boulder' contraptions, but removed the 'Possessed Lamp Post'.
- Magma Gargantuan minion: His lava pools will no longer slow you down when moving through them.
- Nuggeted Pumpkin: This has been repurposed into Pumpkin Pie where instead of creating explosions upon opening a Treasure Chest it now creates Heart and Occult Heart pickups.
- Ring of Fire relic: This now affects all pools (eg the ghost pools created by the Ectoplasm Poop relic and lava pools). The fire it creates in mud pools will now have full alpha (since it was difficult to see what the relic does with the Declutter Floor setting on).
//bug fixes
- Crypt Hub: If Christmas Mode was off but you then turn it on in the Hub then you could get trapped inside the tree when it spawns.
- Mausoleum Awakens - Win Game Screen: Fixed a couple of issues with some of the Christmas Mode text not displaying correctly.
- Some of the classes that have meta that makes specific Deamon minions not add to the Deamon cap could still be sacrificed to summon a Diablos thus bypassing the Deamon cap further (Sorcerer Hollow, Imp Contraptineer).
- Creative Plaything: If you were playing New Game Forever then quitting to the creative hub would just restart the current loop.
- Crypt - Piggy Banky: You could still buy/sell a meta even if it had already been maxed (it wouldn't take you over the max cap but still felt weird).
- Ectoplasm Poop relic: The ghost pool could spawn very close to another ghost pool.
- The top player text position would jerk up if a stage intro text faded out.
