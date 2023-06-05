-updated crosshair pink and logo to say "demo"
-edit loading screen text
-copy edits
-galactic map determinisitic
-fabricator out spawn point moved foreward
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Build 0.19992
Patchnotes via Steam Community
