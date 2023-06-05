 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Build 0.19992

Share · View all patches · Build 11395919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-updated crosshair pink and logo to say "demo"
-edit loading screen text
-copy edits
-galactic map determinisitic
-fabricator out spawn point moved foreward

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link