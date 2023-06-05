Version 2.0 Patch Bug Fix Log

Please send any bugs you find to outoforbitofficialgame@gmail.com
Recalibrated activation area Pal-8000.
Fixed various typos.
Water Dispenser now craftable.
Chair now craftable.
Uranium Nuclear power station now craftable.
Don't lose momentum while inventory is open.
Scaffold floor sprite speed set to 0.
Fixed potential game crash while being detained.
Unlocked items remain unlocked after loading file.
Adjust wall sprite while in build mode.
Fixed broken floor exploit.
POD shows exact distance.
Added more experiments to gain science points.
Close screen when hacking failed.
Storage crate drops inventory when destroyed.
Autosave enabled.
Might corrupt save files
might require reinstallation
Cheers,
Bryan
