《The Swordsmen X: Survival》Jun 6th Version Update Log

In order to bring a better gaming experience for everyone, we will perform maintenance on 06/6 12:00Am(CST). It will be paired with an update and expected to last 120 minutes. We apologize for the possible inconvenience coming with it.

Added delete role function

Fix the problem that the boundary stone protection interface will not be closed automatically

Fix the problem that you can enter the meditation state during sprinting

Fix the problem that the character disappears due to the attack

Fix the problem of the ownership of soil blocks destroyed by construction

Fix the problem that the special effect of the mental method is not destroyed

Fix the problem that the blood bar of the maximum health value is abnormal

Fix the problem that the special effects of meditation are not synchronized

Optimize jump limit logic

Optimize ground detection logic

Optimize building interaction distance

Adjust the camphor tree bronze ax cutting configuration

And It will be paired with the server merge. Details are as follows.

All PVP servers will be merged to “PVP Official Server”. All PVE servers will be merged to “PVE Official Server”. Data of Creation / Annihilation in original servers will NOT be transferred. Data of Realm Level / Inventory in original servers will be transferred. Data of Building / Chest in original servers will NOT be transferred to avoid conflict. A new type of PVP official server that can accommodate up to 260 players will be added. Building / Chest cannot be destroyed in this server.

“The Swordsmen X: Survival” Operation Team

2023-6-6