Map Overhaul - Step 1 of Many!

The main update with this build is a map overhaul:

The map has been re-textured and the heightmap has been updated to the real-world location (Pilot Mound, Iowa). Tree distributions have changed to be more dense near rivers and less dense on the "plains".

I still need to manually adjust the road network, however this is a several hour job I have to do by hand, and didn't want to delay the update for this. I will make incremental updates to both the road network and the map in future map overhaul updates.

Other updates:

Fixed tornado upward motion, it was way too strong, and is now a percentage of the rotation speed

Previous update broke the car-tornado interaction, this is now fixed, and is also tweaked to be a bit stronger than before, so be careful at close range!

Volume slider added on settings screen (press 'esc' to access)

Visible gap between clouds and tornadoes should be fixed (let me know if this persists)

Probe no longer wastes samples, will only take a reading when it is within the active mission rating range

Car has stronger brakes

Road and terrain have different physics materials, car handling differs between surfaces you're driving on

The intercept point is now visible and highlighted in-game, so you can simply drive towards it for a good intercept (can be disabled on the settings screen)

Garbled siren sound has been fixed (doppler effect disabled)

Enjoy and have fun!