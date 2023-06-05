 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 5 June 2023

Map Overhaul - Step 1 of Many!

Share · View all patches · Build 11395833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main update with this build is a map overhaul:

The map has been re-textured and the heightmap has been updated to the real-world location (Pilot Mound, Iowa). Tree distributions have changed to be more dense near rivers and less dense on the "plains".

I still need to manually adjust the road network, however this is a several hour job I have to do by hand, and didn't want to delay the update for this. I will make incremental updates to both the road network and the map in future map overhaul updates.

Other updates:

  • Fixed tornado upward motion, it was way too strong, and is now a percentage of the rotation speed
  • Previous update broke the car-tornado interaction, this is now fixed, and is also tweaked to be a bit stronger than before, so be careful at close range!
  • Volume slider added on settings screen (press 'esc' to access)
  • Visible gap between clouds and tornadoes should be fixed (let me know if this persists)
  • Probe no longer wastes samples, will only take a reading when it is within the active mission rating range
  • Car has stronger brakes
  • Road and terrain have different physics materials, car handling differs between surfaces you're driving on
  • The intercept point is now visible and highlighted in-game, so you can simply drive towards it for a good intercept (can be disabled on the settings screen)
  • Garbled siren sound has been fixed (doppler effect disabled)

Enjoy and have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250551 Depot 2250551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link