Map Overhaul - Step 1 of Many!

The main update with this build is a map overhaul:
The map has been re-textured and the heightmap has been updated to the real-world location (Pilot Mound, Iowa). Tree distributions have changed to be more dense near rivers and less dense on the "plains".
I still need to manually adjust the road network, however this is a several hour job I have to do by hand, and didn't want to delay the update for this. I will make incremental updates to both the road network and the map in future map overhaul updates.
Other updates:
- Fixed tornado upward motion, it was way too strong, and is now a percentage of the rotation speed
- Previous update broke the car-tornado interaction, this is now fixed, and is also tweaked to be a bit stronger than before, so be careful at close range!
- Volume slider added on settings screen (press 'esc' to access)
- Visible gap between clouds and tornadoes should be fixed (let me know if this persists)
- Probe no longer wastes samples, will only take a reading when it is within the active mission rating range
- Car has stronger brakes
- Road and terrain have different physics materials, car handling differs between surfaces you're driving on
- The intercept point is now visible and highlighted in-game, so you can simply drive towards it for a good intercept (can be disabled on the settings screen)
- Garbled siren sound has been fixed (doppler effect disabled)
Enjoy and have fun!
Changed files in this update