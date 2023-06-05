Patch v0.5.4: New skins and initial modding support

Patch v0.5.4

This update adds new skins for Melody as well as the initial support for character skin modding!

Please note that there is no Steam Workshop functionality yet to share mods, the Workshop will come in a future update once the modding features are deemed stable.

If you would like to create mods for ME2, please join our Discord for the documentation and necessary resources, as it is still a work in progress.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Added 4 new character skins for Melody (one of them is setup as a "mod", to test dynamic loading functionality)

Added a "Random" option for each cosmetic slot (skins, hairstyles, etc.) By default, this will generate a unique result for each track, but you can change this in the settings to always randomize your look.

Added initial support for character skin modding (skins, hairstyles, headphones and character colors)

Added cloth physics support for character skins, allowing the creation of intricate clothing accessories that react to Melody's movements and the wind (like dresses, scarves or ribbons)

Added a particle effect explosion on Melody's feet when she activates flying mode

Adjusted the "Jogging" and "Running" animations

Switched around the positions of the "Chain" and the "BPM" label on the in-game UI, for better readability of your current chain amount

Bug Fixes