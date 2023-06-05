 Skip to content

Inu's Adventure update for 5 June 2023

V 1.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to fix a bug that would in certain conditions not allow the player to use the MegaBark when it should be able.

Bigger update coming next month

