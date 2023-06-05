 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 5 June 2023

V1.3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11395711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the per-minute data of Reiki to the statistics.
  2. Increase the dungeon system. chaotic space.
  3. Faerie Realm is changed to auto-boost.
  4. Gold coins will not be consumed when the fairy realm is promoted.
  5. The upper limit for holding gold coins is 10 billion.
  6. Increase local tyrant achievement.
  7. Increase the automatic reincarnation function.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link