- Add the per-minute data of Reiki to the statistics.
- Increase the dungeon system. chaotic space.
- Faerie Realm is changed to auto-boost.
- Gold coins will not be consumed when the fairy realm is promoted.
- The upper limit for holding gold coins is 10 billion.
- Increase local tyrant achievement.
- Increase the automatic reincarnation function.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 5 June 2023
V1.3.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
