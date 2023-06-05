Hotfix - Tutorial masts and top mast section HP

Share · View all patches · Build 11395622 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 12:19:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Small fix have been deployed.

7th and 6th rates lower and mid mast sections have been reduced. Lower and mid mast sections for all other classes remain unchanged.

Mast sections of tutorial ships have been lowered to reduce complexity of demasting and boarding exams

Top masts HP for line ships (4th rates and higher) have been increased

Top section HP across classes: (Chain shot damage = 10% of cannon damage)



First rates = 3 HP (increased from 1HP)

2-4th rates = 2 HP(increased from 1HP)

5th rates - 7th rates = remained at 1 HP

Current after fix Table of Mast Section HP across classes

First rates

Lower section = 55 HP

Mid section = 39 HP

Top Section = 3 HP

Second rates

Lower section = 44 HP

Mid section = 31 HP

Top Section = 2 HP

Third rates

Lower section = 37 HP

Mid section = 26 HP

Top Section = 2 HP

4TH rates

Lower section = 32 HP

Mid section = 22 HP

Top Section = 2 HP

Heavy Frigates (5th)

Lower section = 24 HP

Mid section = 17 HP

Top Section = 1 HP

Frigates (5th)

Lower section = 21 HP

Mid section = 15 HP

Top Section = 1 HP

Corvettes (5th)

Lower section = 14 HP

Mid section = 9 HP

Top Section = 1 HP

Heavy 6th rates (6th)

Lower section = 10 HP

Mid section = 7 HP

Top Section = 1 HP

Rest of the ships

Lower section = 5 HP

Mid section = 3 HP

Top Section = 1 HP

Table of damage of Chain shot

4lb - 0.4

6lb - 0.6

9lb - 0.9

12lb - 1.2

18lb - 1.8

24lb - 2.4

32lb - 3.2

36lb - 3.6

42lb - 4.2

Increasing damage by mods or rare guns will increase damage on chain to masts accordingly.

We will continue tweaking HP of sections to provide more options for tactical disablement of the enemy without making it very easy and toxicly annoying.

Please provide your findings and feedback on the forum