Territory – Alpha 5.116 – Fix and Improve

Added
- Blood splatter effects for primitive bow hits
Fixed
- Some not so good blood decal textures
- Stone furnace destruction geometry
- Bad M1891 rotation
Improved
- Size and amount of blood decals
- All third person ranged weapon movement animations
