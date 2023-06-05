 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 5 June 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.116 – Fix and Improve

Share · View all patches · Build 11395393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Blood splatter effects for primitive bow hits

Fixed

  • Some not so good blood decal textures
  • Stone furnace destruction geometry
  • Bad M1891 rotation

Improved

  • Size and amount of blood decals
  • All third person ranged weapon movement animations

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link