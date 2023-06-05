v0.07: Steam Leaderboard!

Dear Players,

A global leaderboard was by far the most requested feature, and today it's finally here! Now you can compete for a place in a "Top 10" table or just see how well you fared compared to others. ːsteamhappyː

Unfortunately, I couldn't just take your previous high scores from the save file and fill the leaderboard with them, because that would make it way too easy to hack one's way into the list of leaders. Hence, I invite you all to give the game another try and get your name engraved on this board!ːgrizzland_mice_kingː

I hope you'll enjoy this new feature!

Yours Forever,

Ivan (Khud0)