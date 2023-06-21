Patch Notes for PC - 21st June 2023

Hey everyone,
We've pushed a new patch live today for Bramble: The Mountain King on Steam. The reception to the game has been absolutely fantastic, and we thank everyone for playing and for the kind words relayed to the development team.
We hope these changes help fix these issues that some players have been facing!
-
Fixed an issue where some players using keyboards were unable to complete the QTE’s that required you to push down on several keys at the same time
-
Made it easier to climb walls and other surfaces
-
Made it possible to climb on to “rocking boat” in Swamp level from the side where you detach the Bramble from it
-
Addressed the confusion caused by the puzzle in the prince's room by removing the extra holes in the grandfather clock
-
Made it easier to jump on the “floating boxes” in Swamp level
-
Fixed a bug where the final boss would not advance to its second stage if you shot the flowers while they were closed
-
Fixed a bug where the “flower monster” would not react to you if you reset the level in “Tuva”
-
Fixed a bug where the flashbacks were not showing up if you died during the sequence in “Dream 3”
-
Fixed a misspelling of a name in the credits
-
Made it more clear where to climb in the “Butcher boss” area
-
Fixed a bug where some bramble and the scepter from the final boss was visible after they were not supposed to
-
Fixed a bug where the speed of the minecart in troll forest was dependent on your fps
-
Fixed different collision issues
-
Fixed a bug where the zombies would stop chasing you sometimes if you hit a collision box
-
Fixed a bug where Lillemor would run in a circle if you skipped the belltower cinematic
-
Made it easier for the gnomes to not get stuck at the last trap where you try to avoid the bear traps
-
Fixed a bug where an ingredient could be falsely automatically added after you made an incorrect potion
-
Made it more clear that gnomes were killed if hit by bear traps
-
Added planks going into the swamp stealth part to lead the player towards the first hidden planks section
-
Updated default settings for steam deck certification
Changed files in this update