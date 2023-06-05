 Skip to content

Unspottable update for 5 June 2023

Online beta patch 2.1.21

Unspottable update for 5 June 2023

Online beta patch 2.1.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Build 2.1.21-beta is now available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Thank you all for still playing the beta, it helps us so much.
Please keep reporting the bugs you encounter on twitter or discord or via email contact [a] groschevaux.com !

Unspottable 2.1.21-beta - Changelog

  • [LOCAL] Re enable tuto
  • [STREAMER] Speed up ghosts
  • [Demo] Add new demo build
  • [ONLINE] Fix big when resetting players with menu open

There is no random matchmaking, you can try to organize games with people on our discord !

