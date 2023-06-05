Now you can choose to enable the perspective view.

Using the [Small Crown] item provided at the beginning, you can toggle the perspective view.
Add a few guiding arrows.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Using the [Small Crown] item provided at the beginning, you can toggle the perspective view.
Add a few guiding arrows.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update