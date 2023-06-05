Silicon City v0.38.6 patch notes

Patch content
UPDATE: There is now an audio feedback when winning or losing elections
UPDATE: Viewmap are beautifully displayed at night
UPDATE: Silizens talking capacity have been increased (try to talkto them ^^)
UPDATE: The Barkr view can now be flattered for better visibility
UPDATE: Silizens names have been moved out in a json file (which allows you to change or add new names)
UPDATE: Ads billboard are now rebuildable. It means you can switch the display between 8 differents textures. Adding your own is also possible.
FIX: Translation issues
Known issues
