Silicon City update for 5 June 2023

Silicon City v0.38.6 patch notes

Silicon City v0.38.6 patch notes

Patch content

  • UPDATE: There is now an audio feedback when winning or losing elections

  • UPDATE: Viewmap are beautifully displayed at night

  • UPDATE: Silizens talking capacity have been increased (try to talkto them ^^)

  • UPDATE: The Barkr view can now be flattered for better visibility

  • UPDATE: Silizens names have been moved out in a json file (which allows you to change or add new names)

  • UPDATE: Ads billboard are now rebuildable. It means you can switch the display between 8 differents textures. Adding your own is also possible.

  • FIX: Translation issues

Known issues

Changed files in this update

