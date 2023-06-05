 Skip to content

A street cat's tale 2 update for 5 June 2023

[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.1 Update

Steam Chapter Achievement Issues and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.1 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed the issue where Steam achievements related to chapters were not being unlocked.

-Fixed the issue with a specific NPC's animation not updating properly.

-Fixed the issue where objects were not immediately updating during the quest in Chapter 8.

-Fixed the issue where the white mouse enemy was not properly detecting the player.

-Modified the cutscene for resting.

-Adjusted the position of some 'Broken glass' objects in the park.

-Corrected typos.

