[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.1 Update

Steam Chapter Achievement Issues and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.1 Update.
Bug Details:
-Fixed the issue where Steam achievements related to chapters were not being unlocked.
-Fixed the issue with a specific NPC's animation not updating properly.
-Fixed the issue where objects were not immediately updating during the quest in Chapter 8.
-Fixed the issue where the white mouse enemy was not properly detecting the player.
-Modified the cutscene for resting.
-Adjusted the position of some 'Broken glass' objects in the park.
-Corrected typos.
Changed files in this update