[A Street Cat's Tale 2] 1.0.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11395126 · Last edited 5 June 2023 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Steam Chapter Achievement Issues and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.1 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed the issue where Steam achievements related to chapters were not being unlocked.

-Fixed the issue with a specific NPC's animation not updating properly.

-Fixed the issue where objects were not immediately updating during the quest in Chapter 8.

-Fixed the issue where the white mouse enemy was not properly detecting the player.

-Modified the cutscene for resting.

-Adjusted the position of some 'Broken glass' objects in the park.

-Corrected typos.