Interface feedback

Hello, Survivors!

Today we want to get your opinion on the “Build” screen in the Garage:

Are you satisfied with saving or uploading your armored vehicles to the Exhibition and interacting with faction armored vehicles and packs?

Are you satisfied with the use of CW armored car slots?

Do you use the assembly log? Is it helpful?

Is there any inconvenience of interaction when controlling the gamepad? And with a keyboard and mouse?

