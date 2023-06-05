 Skip to content

Crossout update for 5 June 2023

Interface feedback

Crossout update for 5 June 2023

Interface feedback

Hello, Survivors!

Today we want to get your opinion on the “Build” screen in the Garage:

  • Are you satisfied with saving or uploading your armored vehicles to the Exhibition and interacting with faction armored vehicles and packs?
  • Are you satisfied with the use of CW armored car slots?
  • Do you use the assembly log? Is it helpful?
  • Is there any inconvenience of interaction when controlling the gamepad? And with a keyboard and mouse?

