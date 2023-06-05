Interface feedback

Hello, Survivors!
Today we want to get your opinion on the “Build” screen in the Garage:
- Are you satisfied with saving or uploading your armored vehicles to the Exhibition and interacting with faction armored vehicles and packs?
- Are you satisfied with the use of CW armored car slots?
- Do you use the assembly log? Is it helpful?
- Is there any inconvenience of interaction when controlling the gamepad? And with a keyboard and mouse?
For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:
Changed depots in staging branch