- Turned of Lumen and switched to baked lighting, big performance update.
- Added drone audio.
- Audio tab in options menu with settings for master volume.
- Fixed step over issue with checkpoints where the drone would just jump over it.
- Fixed collision in checkpoint to improve drone registration.
- Stickboxes now show true input aligned with min-max calibration.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Performance, Drone sound, Menu update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2430921 Depot 2430921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update