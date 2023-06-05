 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Performance, Drone sound, Menu update

Share · View all patches · Build 11394794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Turned of Lumen and switched to baked lighting, big performance update.
  • Added drone audio.
  • Audio tab in options menu with settings for master volume.
  • Fixed step over issue with checkpoints where the drone would just jump over it.
  • Fixed collision in checkpoint to improve drone registration.
  • Stickboxes now show true input aligned with min-max calibration.

