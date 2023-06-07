 Skip to content

HUMANITY update for 7 June 2023

PATCH NOTES V1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HUMANITY PATCH 1.05 (2023-06-07)




ADDED FEATURES

  • [ALL] In USER STAGES, you can now see more information about players and search for stages they created by clicking on their avatar.
  • [ALL] In USER STAGES, players who RECENTLY COMPLETED and RECENTLY FAVORITED a stage now appear in the stage details screen. Highlight and select any avatar to learn more about that player.
  • [ALL] In USER STAGES, COMPLETED count now appears under CLEAR RATE in the stage details screen.
  • [ALL] In USER STAGES, added CLEAR RATE and TOP RATED sort under SEARCH.

BUG FIXES

  • [ALL] Fixed a bug in STAGE CREATOR where using a PUDDLE would cause the people to walk through blocks.
  • [ALL] Fixed an issue in STAGE CREATOR under the PEOPLE SWITCH setting "NO. OF PEOPLE REQUIRED TO TRIGGER" where it displayed incorrect values.
  • [PS5] Fixed a bug on the console where Activity progress was not properly updating when overwriting save data using the cloud save.
  • [PS5] Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip the YELLOW CORE when using the Goldy activity card if all previous Goldy were obtained.
  • [ALL] Fixed a bug in USER STAGES where category names were not displaying properly in German when reporting a stage.
  • [ALL] Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

