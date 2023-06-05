Planet Zoo: Update 1.14 coming 20th June 🐾

Hayo Zookeepers!

Summer is fast approaching, and alongside the longer days and warmer nights, it's also bringing with it a new Planet Zoo update! Free update 1.14 will be making its way to you on 20 June - keep reading to find out exactly what's coming your way!

Staff Flexicolour

New season, new wardrobe! With the addition of Staff Flexicolour options for your Zoos, you'll be able to customise the colour combinations of your staff's uniforms, allowing for a whole new range of possibilities. These options will allow you to create custom colour schemes for your favourite members of staff through their individual info panel, or select different colourways for each staff type through the Staff Overview screen so you can get an at-a-glance overview of where they are in your zoo. The decision is yours!

Spitting Behaviours

Guests might be in for a surprise next time they're a little too close to your habitats...some animals will now exhibit spitting at guests as a new behaviour! They'll be able to spit through some of the fences, and you might even be able to spot them attempting to spit through the glass walls of their habitats (eye emoji) Both the Bactrian Camel and Llama are capable of spitting at your guests in-game, so you'll want to keep an eye out to spot this behaviour in-action. Luckily, guests who experience spitting behaviours first-hand won't have their happiness impacted - how understanding!

Scenic Camera Mode

Lights, camera, action! With the new Scenic Camera Mode, you'll be able to create smooth vista shots throughout your Zoos.

Just place the camera in your desired location and select from a few predefined camera behaviours like spin, ellipse, spiral in, spiral out, then further adjust the zoom and movement speed of the camera to experience cinematic views of just parts of your zoo or your whole zoo if you'd like!

Cinematic Route Editor

That's not all, for our nifty Planet Zoo community who love creating more intricate and compelling videos and views of your park, we've added a new Cinematic Route Editor! This tool will put you into digital animation mode, allowing you to add specific key frames to any area of your park that can all be connected or separated in sequence to create a unique and defined path for the camera to transition through.

You can add as many key frames as you like and each key frame can be customised by changing camera position, rotation, focus, zoom or cutting directly to the next key frame. There are also some route settings you can add once you've created your key frame animation that include: hiding the UI whilst your route is being played, looping the route or changing the speed of the animation as a whole. It's a truly dynamic way to show off all your hard work to the world, so make sure you have a play around with it!

You will be able to access both these new modes in the Camera Modes button on your UI and routes you have created will also be unique to the space you initially created them in. We can't wait to see what you do with these new tools, Zookeepers! 👀

As always, these exciting new features will come alongside a range of fixes and quality-of-life improvements, which you can read in the patch notes after release.

There's definitely more news coming for you soon, so keep your eyes peeled! Make sure to join us later today for a ✨special livestream✨ where we'll be taking a closer look at everything coming your way in free Update 1.14. Catch us on Twitch and Youtube at 17:00 BST - see you there!