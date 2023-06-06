PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW PATCH AVAILABLE NOW

Greetings Pharaohs,

We’re deploying a new update that brings several QoL improvements as well as bug fixes to Pharaoh: A New Era. As always, the team is grateful to the community for its everlasting support and love for the game.

NEW OVERLAYS

NEW - Three more overlays added

Bazar overlay - displays food access to houses

Magistrate overlay - displays courthouses access to houses

Problems - displays various problems in your city :

Risk of life, collapse, crime, disease, and malaria

No road access

Buildings’ entry & exits that are not connected

No access to the workforce

No raw material available for manufactured goods production buildings

No resources available for services buildings (i.e. mortuaries, scribal schools, libraries, senet houses, and zoos)

Entertainers missing on performance venues

Most overlays now display information when you hover on the buildings. Furthermore, we added an option to display columns on overlays just like in the original game

EVENT MANAGEMENT

With this new update, you can now manage which events must be displayed as a notification or should be hidden. This setting can be used in a new tab in the ‘option’ menu.

Please note that requests, gifts, or invasions cannot be hidden nor displayed as notifications.

We also added a few new events :

Population milestone

Warning for the lack of a working dock when a water trade route is open

FLAT MODE IMPROVEMENT

Flat mode just got better with this new QoL update. Starting today, you can flatten any building with a right-click. If you right-click again the building comes up. To return to a normal view, you just have to click on the button next to the minimap or press ‘F’ (hotkey set by default).

The flat mode can now cover a good part of the needs related to map rotation. With this new addition, we believe that the mode will be more practical to use.

BURIAL GOODS

The burial goods needed are now displayed :

In missions’ objectives

In rating overseer

In the information panel of monuments that requires them

FERRIES

While fixing bugs that affected ferries, something interesting occurred and we decided to keep in-game. Before, if the path of different pairs of ferries crossed, they’d stop working. After fixing this, we figured out that walkers are now able to shortcut their way to go straight to a ferry landing even if it’s not the one connected to their departure.

We think that it's a neat addition, especially for bigger cities where distance can be a problem. Anything that allows path optimization is more than welcome.

SLEEP MODE

You can now put to sleep mode all interactive buildings. Sleep mode is enabled by clicking on the Zzz button displayed in the building user interface. If you don’t want to shut down the entire industry but put to sleep mode a few buildings when lacking workers or temporarily over/underproducing certain resources, you have now a great tool to do it.

LEVEL DESIGN & MISSIONS EVENTS

In Pyramid Scheme, the first request for Granite now triggers properly

In Pyramid Scheme, the trade route to Dunqul Oasis now sells and buys the proper resources

Fixed soft lock occurring in Timna (Campaign sandbox) when responding in time to the recurring Men-Nefer request

In Henen-nesw - Sauty trade route can now reopen

In Henen-nesw - prevents a double event after receiving a gift

In Meidum - trade with Abu is now possible

In On -Saqqara trade route can now reopen

In On - the Temple Complex Building to Ra is available now

Swapped the entry and exit point in Gateway to Atlantis

In Rowarty - Mycenae can no longer trade right from the start. The trade route opens later.

In Behdet - the recurring perfect flood event is now a failed flood event

In Iunet - The Temple Complex building to Bast is now available

In Itjtawy - Balanced the wage down/wage up events to slow down general inflation

In Maritis - Fixed the timeline. Events now happen three years sooner.

In Thinis - the trade route to Men-Nefer can now reopen

