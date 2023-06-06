PHARAOH: A NEW ERA - NEW PATCH AVAILABLE NOW

Greetings Pharaohs,
We’re deploying a new update that brings several QoL improvements as well as bug fixes to Pharaoh: A New Era. As always, the team is grateful to the community for its everlasting support and love for the game.
NEW OVERLAYS
NEW - Three more overlays added
- Bazar overlay - displays food access to houses
- Magistrate overlay - displays courthouses access to houses
- Problems - displays various problems in your city :
- Risk of life, collapse, crime, disease, and malaria
- No road access
- Buildings’ entry & exits that are not connected
- No access to the workforce
- No raw material available for manufactured goods production buildings
- No resources available for services buildings (i.e. mortuaries, scribal schools, libraries, senet houses, and zoos)
- Entertainers missing on performance venues
Most overlays now display information when you hover on the buildings. Furthermore, we added an option to display columns on overlays just like in the original game
EVENT MANAGEMENT
With this new update, you can now manage which events must be displayed as a notification or should be hidden. This setting can be used in a new tab in the ‘option’ menu.
Please note that requests, gifts, or invasions cannot be hidden nor displayed as notifications.
We also added a few new events :
- Population milestone
- Warning for the lack of a working dock when a water trade route is open
FLAT MODE IMPROVEMENT
Flat mode just got better with this new QoL update. Starting today, you can flatten any building with a right-click. If you right-click again the building comes up. To return to a normal view, you just have to click on the button next to the minimap or press ‘F’ (hotkey set by default).
The flat mode can now cover a good part of the needs related to map rotation. With this new addition, we believe that the mode will be more practical to use.
BURIAL GOODS
The burial goods needed are now displayed :
- In missions’ objectives
- In rating overseer
- In the information panel of monuments that requires them
FERRIES
While fixing bugs that affected ferries, something interesting occurred and we decided to keep in-game. Before, if the path of different pairs of ferries crossed, they’d stop working. After fixing this, we figured out that walkers are now able to shortcut their way to go straight to a ferry landing even if it’s not the one connected to their departure.
We think that it's a neat addition, especially for bigger cities where distance can be a problem. Anything that allows path optimization is more than welcome.
SLEEP MODE
You can now put to sleep mode all interactive buildings. Sleep mode is enabled by clicking on the Zzz button displayed in the building user interface. If you don’t want to shut down the entire industry but put to sleep mode a few buildings when lacking workers or temporarily over/underproducing certain resources, you have now a great tool to do it.
LEVEL DESIGN & MISSIONS EVENTS
- In Pyramid Scheme, the first request for Granite now triggers properly
- In Pyramid Scheme, the trade route to Dunqul Oasis now sells and buys the proper resources
- Fixed soft lock occurring in Timna (Campaign sandbox) when responding in time to the recurring Men-Nefer request
- In Henen-nesw - Sauty trade route can now reopen
- In Henen-nesw - prevents a double event after receiving a gift
- In Meidum - trade with Abu is now possible
- In On -Saqqara trade route can now reopen
- In On - the Temple Complex Building to Ra is available now
- Swapped the entry and exit point in Gateway to Atlantis
- In Rowarty - Mycenae can no longer trade right from the start. The trade route opens later.
- In Behdet - the recurring perfect flood event is now a failed flood event
- In Iunet - The Temple Complex building to Bast is now available
- In Itjtawy - Balanced the wage down/wage up events to slow down general inflation
- In Maritis - Fixed the timeline. Events now happen three years sooner.
- In Thinis - the trade route to Men-Nefer can now reopen
VARIOUS FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- Added mission-type icon in campaign view when choosing a monument or a military-focused quest
- Decreased clouds size
- Fixed several things on storage to prevent stuck resources
- Removed scripted event pause option
- Workforce priorities are now properly saved
- The uncapped Zoom option is now properly saved
- Stockpiling toggle in the Overseer of Commerce is now properly saved
- The industry shuts down toggle in the Overseer of Commerce is now properly saved
- Individual resources in gifts and requests are now properly displayed (i.e. blocks of sandstone, etc.)
- Fixed overseer of commerce when stockpiling
- Fixed entertainment overlay with Bast Temple Bonus
- Reduced animation update calls
- Fix parts of events text not finding their localization
- Changed format for animations from json to binaries
- Houses now check upgrades once during the daily update
- Improved management for irrigation ditches networks
- Much more complicated optimizations implemented
- Fixed house devolution delay that used to be too long in some cases
- Fixed devolution for the modest estate when missing luxury goods
- Added festival square animation
- Fixed trade road links on the world map when cities cannot trade
- Hunters and Firefighters are now properly visible
- Fixed issue with old save and building entry and exit points
- Fixed the issue where saving a game with corrupted walkers would corrupt the save
- Fixed issue where monuments would corrupt the save
- Fixed some cases of gatherers not finding collectibles
- Pre-built monuments are no longer counted in the Monument rating
- Added new illustrations for calamity events
- Added new illustrations for some wraths and blessings
- The game now prevents unpausing using the space bar when fullscreen events are displayed
- Fixed minimap blocking click when reduced
- Drag on the minimap is now enabled
- Added commerce overseer button on the world map
- Fixed an issue where carpenters would block pyramid construction
- Added a tooltip on religious buildings that displays information on God’s moods.
- Fixed delete button displaying a smaller instance of itself on hover in the save window
- Fixed pause keybind not working after discarding some popups with a right-click or escape
- Fixed display of the Nile which was retracted by one tile
- Fixed dropdown menu displaying “empty” instead of “buy” in bazaar user interface
- Fixed title screen music that wouldn’t loop nor play again when coming back to the main menu
- Increased animation’s menu speed
- Added a quick-load button to the main menu - it will load the last save used before quitting the game
