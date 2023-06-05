 Skip to content

Everescape Playtest update for 5 June 2023

Update Notes For June 5 [Bug Fixing]

Last edited by Wendy

  • Monitor interable while help dialog requires click on invite button object;
  • In first day quest email text duplicates for UK languages;
  • On the second day, an always unsuccessful scenario is selected, even if you completed the previous day's quest;
  • While help interactable objects not blinking;
  • Issue with Quest #2, progress updating after wrong processed visitor instead of successfully;

