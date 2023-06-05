- Monitor interable while help dialog requires click on invite button object;
- In first day quest email text duplicates for UK languages;
- On the second day, an always unsuccessful scenario is selected, even if you completed the previous day's quest;
- While help interactable objects not blinking;
- Issue with Quest #2, progress updating after wrong processed visitor instead of successfully;
Everescape Playtest update for 5 June 2023
Update Notes For June 5 [Bug Fixing]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
