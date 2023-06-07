Tinge of Terror DLC is OUT - Launch Trailer + Patch Notes

**Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and I'm glad to announce Tinge of Terror, our long awaited New Game+ DLC is now OUT!

Tinge of Terror Launch Trailer - **



This DLC is so much more than your typical NG+ mode, and I would recommend anyone who finished GRIME and wanted more, especially more challenging combat encounters and boss fights that keep on surprising you, to SHIFT into this new reality and see how far you can go.

So What's New?

To sum it up plainly:

NEW NG+ GAME MODE

Entirely New NG+ Exclusive Secret Boss.

Heavily Modified NG+ Bosses.

Modified NG+ Enemies.

New NG+ Exclusive Items & Progression.

New NG+ Texts. New Music.

New Achievements.

We'll be eagerly waiting to see fight videos of you all facing these new bosses. :)

The Future



As always, we will keep monitoring the forums for any significant technical issues.

But... once the coast is clear, it may be time to talk about one other thing...

Hint - It's about THAT area at the top of the Weeping Cavity.

Switch Version

For those wondering, the SWITCH version has not been abandoned or anything, and hopefully we will have more concrete news... soon.

Our Discord

https://discord.gg/grime