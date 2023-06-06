PATCH 1.0.3. ENTERS THE ARENA

Greetings contestants!

Today, we are happy to announce the release of Patch 1.0.3, which includes several bug fixes and enhancements.

Our team has worked hard to cover as much ground as possible based on your continuing support, and please keep the feedback coming! We are excited to keep refining and expanding Showgunners with your help.

Here are the highlights of the latest fixes included in Patch 1.0.3:

Crucial bugfixes:

Fix attempt for crashes occurring in the inventory for some users.

Fixed issues with displaying inventory videos that occurred for some users.

Other bugfixes:

Fixed incorrect display of Marcus' healing smoke range in areas with varied elevation.

Fixed the display resolution reverting to the incorrect default setting upon restarting the title if the display mode is set to fullscreen.

Fixed AOE enemy healing in Horror Hospital level breaking down after save/load.

Fixed AOE enemy healing in Horror Hospital not removing the bleeding buff.

Removed the risk of not completing the optional objective in the Hecatomb at the Catacombs level despite player actions.

Added Omega Guard to the defenders list before the final tactical level.

The health bar of enemies now properly displays the damage preview done by Marcus' AOE explosive shots.

See you in the next episode!