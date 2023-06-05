SHOUTcast Update

V 1.306 Update:
- Some love to the SHOUTcast code
- Radio list now shows station Genre, Num Listeners and Current Track
- Added error box with message when a station of file cannot be played
Cheers,
Steve.
