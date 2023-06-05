 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 2 update for 5 June 2023

SHOUTcast Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11394476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.306 Update:

  • Some love to the SHOUTcast code
  • Radio list now shows station Genre, Num Listeners and Current Track
  • Added error box with message when a station of file cannot be played

Cheers,
Steve.

